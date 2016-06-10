nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 10 june 2016 further potential downside within range 1815182016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled by around 2% as expected and […]


Financial Analyst
June 10, 2016 12:26 PM
Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_10 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled by around 2% as expected and almost met the first short-term downside target (support) at 16470 (printed a low of 16505) in yesterday’s U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to start to display a series of “lower highs and lower lows” from the minor swing high of 08 June 2016@2pm which indicates the short-term downtrend remains intact.
  • The key short-term resistance to watch now stands at 16700 which is defined by a minor descending trendline from the minor swing high of 08 June 2016@2pm and also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday low of 16505.
  • The significant short-term support remains at 16300 which is the 03 June 2016 swing low area and now the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 08 June 2016 high to 09 June 2016 low of 16505 projected from today’s current intraday high of 16698.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains below its descending trendline resistance and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16700

Supports: 16470 & 16300

Next resistance: 16920/17015 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias within ascending range. We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal resistance to 16700 for a further potential push down to target the next support at 16300. But do note that  this expected decline is short-term in nature as the Index is still evolving within an ascending range in the medium term with the range support coming in at 16170/16050 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here for a recap).

On the other hand, a break above 16700 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone for a squeeze up to the 16920/17015 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.