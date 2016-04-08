(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the expected reaction below the short-term predefined intermediate resistance at 15900 and tumbled towards our maximum medium-term downside target at 15370.

Key elements

The Index has already hit our maximum downside target (support) of 15370 set for this week (printed a low of 15329 in yesterday U.S. session). Please click on this link .

. Short-term technical elements have turned positive for the Index. Firstly, it is now breaking above the upper boundary of the bearish ascending channel that has been capping prior advances in price action since 31 March 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 15530.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence at the oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of the medium-term bearish trend is “overstretched” and a potential “snap-back” rebound towards the mean is likely to occur at this juncture.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the likely wave count is a bearish impulsive 5 waves structure of (a) from an intermediate degree that started from 15 March 2016 high of 17315. Current price action has completed the wave 3/ and right now it is undergoing a potential corrective wave 4/ rebound.

The potential wave 4/ rebound target is typically set at the 50%/38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the length of wave 3/. Interestingly, the 38.2% retracement stands at 16040 which also confluences with the pull-back resistance of the former short-term triangle range breakdown formed in 01 April 2016.

To further reinforce the potential short-term rebound of the Index, the USD/JPY which has a positive correlationship with the movement of the Nikkei 225 has found a minor support at 107.60 with the daily Stochastic oscillator that is turning up from its extreme oversold level.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator of the Index has hit its extreme overbought level, thus it may form a minor-pull first before another potential upswing in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 15530

Pivot (key support): 15300

Resistances: 16040 & 16300

Next support: 14780

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have turned positive for the Index. Current price action may see a minor pull-back first towards the 15530 short-term intermediate support before another potential upleg of the corrective rebound occurs to target the 16040 resistance.

However, a break below the 15300 daily short-term pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the medium-term bearish trend towards the 11 February 2016 swing low area of 14780.

