nikkei 225 daily outlook for wed 29 apr medium term bullish trend remains intact 540062015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19970 daily pivotal support and drifted lower. Our short-term bullish view has been invalidated (please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook).
Note: Japan stock market (cash) will be closed for national holidays from today, 29 April 2015 to 06 May 2015 (Wed).
Pivot (key support): 19770
Resistance: 20130
Next support: 19500 (weekly pivot)
The medium term bullish trend remains intact for the Index. As long as the 19770 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a recovery to target 20130 in the first instance.
However, failure to hold above 19770 may damage recovery scenario for a slide towards the 19500 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.