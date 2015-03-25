(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and almost met the lower limit of the expected target zone of 19800/19900 (high of 19793 seen in the overnight session).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has retraced back to the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 19 March 2015 which is also just above the 19600 daily pivotal support.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

Key level

Pivot (key support): 19600

Resistance: 19800/19900

Next support: 19340/19290

Conclusion

As long as the 19600 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another potential upside movement to target 19800/19900.

On the other hand, a break below the 19600 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the weekly intermediate support at 19340/19290 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.