nikkei 225 daily outlook for wed 25 mar bullish tone remains intact above 19600 372882015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and almost met the lower limit of the expected target zone of 19800/19900 (high of 19793 seen in the overnight session).
Pivot (key support): 19600
Resistance: 19800/19900
Next support: 19340/19290
As long as the 19600 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another potential upside movement to target 19800/19900.
On the other hand, a break below the 19600 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the weekly intermediate support at 19340/19290 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
