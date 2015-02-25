(Click to enlarge)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has a clear break above the 18600 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated our setback scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has broken above the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 February 2015 now turns pull-back support at 18530. This observation suggests an acceleration in upside momentum.

The 18530 pull-back support also corresponds with the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue).

The 18830/18900 is a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18530

Resistance: 18830/18900

Next support: 18230

Conclusion

Bullish tone has resurfaced. The daily pivotal support to watch will be at 18530 for another round of potential upside movement to test 18830/18900.

However, failure to hold above 18530 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 18230.

