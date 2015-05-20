(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and broke above the 20120 intermediate resistance.

Key elements

The Index remains in a bullish dynamic as it continues to trade within an ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 07 May 2015 low.

The Index is now being held above a short-term trendline support (in light green) joining the lows since 14 May 2015 at 20100.

The upper boundary (resistance)of the ascending channel (in dark blue) now stands at 20400/20440 which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20100

Resistance: 20400/20440

Next support: 19830

Conclusion

The bullish trend in place since 07 May 2015 low remains intact. We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 20100 for a potential rise towards our first weekly upside target at 20400/20440.

However, failure to hold above 20100 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19830 which is also the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.