The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to inch higher and made a new high at 19538. Thereafter, the Index has traded sideways above the 19320 daily pivotal support in the overnight session.
Pivot (key support): 19320
Resistance: 19600/19730 & 19800 (weekly pivotal resistance)
Next support: 19090
As long as the 19320 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential final push up to target the 19600/19730 resistance. But do be cautious as we are approaching the weekly pivotal resistance zone of 19600/19800 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 19320 may jeopardise the bullish trend to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 19090.
