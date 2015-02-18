What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and hit our first target at 18100 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 18300 level corresponds closely with the upper boundary of the ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further upside before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18080

Resistance: 18300

Next support: 17900/17830

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 18080 for a further potential upside movement towards 18300.

However, a break below 18080 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 17900/17830 (also the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.