Nikkei 225 Daily Outlook for Wed 17 June
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20200 daily pivotal support and invalidated […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20200 daily pivotal support and invalidated the short-term push up scenario
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Resistance: 20290 & 20500
Support: 20060 & 19800
Turn neutral for now due to short-term mixed elements. Only a break above 20290 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target the range top at 20500.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 20060 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.
