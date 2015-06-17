(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20200 daily pivotal support and invalidated the short-term push up scenario

Key elements

Despite yesterday’s weak performance, the Index still remains above the significant weekly pivotal support at 20060 which is also the lower boundary of its medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 June 2015 is now capping the Index at 20290 (see 1 hour chart).

The next resistance will be at 20500 which is the short-term range top (in dotted red) in place since 28 May 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold region.

Key levels

Resistance: 20290 & 20500

Support: 20060 & 19800

Conclusion

Turn neutral for now due to short-term mixed elements. Only a break above 20290 is likely to trigger a potential push up to target the range top at 20500.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 20060 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.

