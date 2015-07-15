(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher in the overnight U.S. session but it still remained below the 20570 daily pivotal resistance.

Key elements

Current price is now right below the 20570 trendline resistance ( in pink) joining the highs since 24 June 2015 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high @11am to 09 July 2015 low @8am.

The short-term trendline support (in dotted green) joining the lows since 10 July 2015 @ 4am is at 20430.

The next support below the above mentioned trendline support stands t 20075/20050 which is also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 10 July 2015 low @4am to the 15 July 2015 high @3am (a typical bearish corrective wave iv target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20570

Support: 20430 & 20075/20050

Next resistance: 20850/20960

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain toppish. As long as the 20570 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a crack below the 20430 intermediate support is likely to trigger a short-term decline to target the next support at 20075/20050 within the medium term (multi-week) potential bullish trend.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20570 resistance is likely to damage the expected short-term bearish scenario to see the continuation of the rise to target the 20850/20960 significant swing high.

