The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower as expected and almost met the expected target at 19700 (printed a low of 19772 in yesterday’s overnight session).
Pivot (key support): 19700
Resistance: 20080 & 20220
Next support: 19570 & 19250
Current technical elements have suggested the return of the bullish phase of the short term uptrend in place since 01 April. As long as the 19700 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rally to retest the 10 April 2015 swing high at 20080 before targeting 20220.
On the other hand, a break below 19700 may see a push down to the 19570 support. Only a clear violation of the 19570 level is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the 19250 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
