What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower as expected and almost met the expected target at 19700 (printed a low of 19772 in yesterday’s overnight session).

Please click on this link for reference on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has managed to stage a rebound above the 19700 support which is also close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to 10 April 2015 high (a typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principle)

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19700

Resistance: 20080 & 20220

Next support: 19570 & 19250

Conclusion

Current technical elements have suggested the return of the bullish phase of the short term uptrend in place since 01 April. As long as the 19700 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rally to retest the 10 April 2015 swing high at 20080 before targeting 20220.

On the other hand, a break below 19700 may see a push down to the 19570 support. Only a clear violation of the 19570 level is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the 19250 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.