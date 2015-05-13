(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound from the 19430/19350 predefined daily pivotal support as expected. Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

This morning session (13 May 2015), the Index has rallied close to our expected target at 19780

Key elements

The next short-term resistance will be at 20120 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 12 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its ‘extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 19600

Pivot (key support): 19440

Resistance: 19780 & 20120

Next support: 19030

Conclusion

The Index is coming close to 19780 and short-term technical elements suggest a pull-back towards the potential intermediate support at 19600 before another upside movement materialises.

19780 will be the potential upside trigger for the Index to set sight on 20120 next. If the expected pull-back fails to hold above the 19440 daily pivotal support, the bullish scenario is likely to be invalidated for a deeper decline to retest the weekly pivotal support at 19030.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.