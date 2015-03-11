(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 18720 daily pivot (short-term support) and drifted lower. Interestingly, the Index tested and managed to stage a strong recovery at the 18500 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook).

Key elements

Price action rebounded off the lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel in place since 14 January 2015 at 18500 (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has already reached the “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 18600

Pivot (key support): 18500 (weekly support)

Resistance: 19088 & 19190/19250

Next support: 18100

Conclusion

As long as the 18500 weekly pivotal support holds, the intermediate bullish trend remains intact for the Index. However on the short-term, technical elements are advocating for a potential pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 18600 before another round of potential upside movement occurs to retest the 06 March 2015 swing high at 19088.

On the other hand, a clear break below (daily close) the 18500 weekly support is likely to damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the next support at 18100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.