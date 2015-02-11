What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push up towards the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance (upper limit of the range configuration) but failed to have a clear close above it.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator has just managed to retreat from its trendline resistance at the overbought region.

The recent 10 February 2015 swing low is at 17532.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17860 (weekly pivot)

Support: 17532 & 17200

Next resistance: 18300

Conclusion

As long as the pivotal resistance at 17860 is not surpassed, the Index may stage a decline towards the 17532 support in the first instance.

On the other hand, a clearance above 17860 is likely to see an upside movement to target 18300 next.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.