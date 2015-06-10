(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has dropped towards the expected target at 20110.

Key elements

The Index has tested and held above the lower boundary of medium term ascending channel (in dark blue)in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060.

The 20060 support is the weekly pivot

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20120/20045

Pivot (key support): 20060/19920

Resistance: 20400 & 20600

Next support: 19460

Conclusion

The Index may see a push up to test the 20400 resistance before a pull-back occurs to take it down towards the 20120/20045 intermediate support. Thereafter, another round of potential up leg is likely to materialise to target 20600 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20060/19920 pivotal support may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline to test the next support at 19460.

