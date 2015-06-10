nikkei 225 daily outlook for wed 10 june expect a recovery above 2006019920 weekly pivotal support 6

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has dropped towards the expected target at 20110. Please click […]


June 10, 2015 11:23 AM
Japan Index (daily)_10 Jun 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_10 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has dropped towards the expected target at 20110.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has tested and held above the lower boundary of medium term ascending channel (in dark blue)in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060.
  • The 20060 support is the weekly pivot (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20120/20045

Pivot (key support): 20060/19920

Resistance: 20400 & 20600

Next support: 19460

Conclusion

The Index may see a push up to test the 20400 resistance before a pull-back occurs to take it down towards the 20120/20045 intermediate support. Thereafter, another round of potential up leg is likely to materialise to target 20600 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20060/19920 pivotal support may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline to test the next support at 19460.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

