July 8, 2015 12:22 PM
Japan Index (1 hour)_08 July 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20270 daily pivotal support in the overnight session. Therefore, the expected short-term bounce scenario has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The 19870 support is the weekly pivot (click link) which now also confluences with the lower boundary of a short-term descending channel (in pink) in place since 01 July 2015 high @5pm and 76.4% Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high @11am to 01 July 2015 high @5pm.
  • The short-term former trendline support (in dotted red) now turns pull-back resistance at 20140
  • The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which suggests the risk of a potential short-term bounce.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 20140

Pivot (key resistance): 20280

Support: 19870

Next resistance: 20590/20660

Conclusion

The Index may now see a short-term bonce towards the intermediate resistance at 20140 with a maximum limit set at the 20280 daily pivotal resistance before a potential final down leg occurs to target the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 19870.

However, a clearance above 20280 is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario for a push up to test the short-term range top at 20590/20660.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.