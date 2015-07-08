(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20270 daily pivotal support in the overnight session. Therefore, the expected short-term bounce scenario has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 19870 support is the weekly pivot (click link

The short-term former trendline support (in dotted red) now turns pull-back resistance at 20140

The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which suggests the risk of a potential short-term bounce.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 20140

Pivot (key resistance): 20280

Support: 19870

Next resistance: 20590/20660

Conclusion

The Index may now see a short-term bonce towards the intermediate resistance at 20140 with a maximum limit set at the 20280 daily pivotal resistance before a potential final down leg occurs to target the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 19870.

However, a clearance above 20280 is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario for a push up to test the short-term range top at 20590/20660.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.