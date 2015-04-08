(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to pull-back close to the 19500 (printed a low of 19522 on 07 April 2015 during the 1.00 pm period) before staging a push up as expected.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since the low of 01 April 2014 now stands at 19570.

The 19570 ascending channel support also coincides with the former horizontal resistance joining the highs of 27 March 2015 and 31 March 2015 now turns pull-back support and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to 07 April 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has already reached its “extreme” oversold level.

19850 and 20080 are Fibonacci projection clusters.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19570

Resistance: 19580 & 20080

Next support: 19200

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a push up to test the first resistance at 19580 before a potential pull-back occur. Any setback should be supported by the 19570 daily pivot for another round of potential upside movement to target 20080 next.

However a break below 19200 may damage the short-term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 19200 (also the lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel – in brown).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.