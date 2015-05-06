(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has declined towards our expected target at 19550. In the U.S. session, the Index has continued to tumble towards the 19300 weekly pivotal support.

Note: Japan stock market (cash trading) will be closed for national holiday today, 06 May 2015 (Wed) and will resume trading tomorrow (Click link for details).

Key elements

The Index has declined back towards the lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low at 19300 (see daily chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its support and just exited from its oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term resistance at 19600 also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 04 May 2015 high to 05 May 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19300

Resistance: 19600

Next support: 18900

Conclusion

As long as the 19300 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery towards 19600.

However, failure to hold above 19300 may put the medium term bullish trend at risk for a further decline towards the next support at 18900 in the first instance.

