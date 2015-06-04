(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed higher towards the expected 20580/20620 target.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 07 May 2015

Short-term trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 28 May 2015 is now at 20600.

The next resistance will be at 20850 which also corresponds with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters ( please click on this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20400

Resistance: 20600 & 20850

Next support: 20110 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 20400 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential upside movement towards 20600 before targeting 20850.

On the other hand, a break below 20400 may negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to test the 20110 weekly pivotal support.

