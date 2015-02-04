What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has declined as expected and almost hit our target at 17200 before reversing up. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region.

The 17700 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 30 January 2015 high to 03 February 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17700

Support: 17480 & 17200

Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 is not surpassed (hourly closed), the Index is likely to see a push down to 17480 before 17200.

On the other hand, a clearance above 17700 may see a push up to retest the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.