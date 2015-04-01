(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19300 daily support in the overnight session and plunged right towards the 19000 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action is now challenging the lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) and 19000 weekly pivotal support (refer to this link for our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19000/18890

Resistance: 19180 & 19580

Next support: 18500

Conclusion

Even though the Index has drifted down towards the 19000 weekly pivotal support but elements are not strong at the moment to advocate for an immediate recovery.

Only a clear break above 19180 is likely to trigger a potential rise to target the next short-term resistance at 19580. However, a crack below 18890 (current low) is likely to damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.