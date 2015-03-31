(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Price action has broken and now pull-backed towards its former trendline resistance now turns support (in dotted brown) at 19300.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19300

Resistance: 19790

Next support: 19100/19000 (weekly support)

Conclusion

As long as the 19300 daily pivotal support holds, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) is likely to shape a potential push up to retest the 24 March 2015 swing high at 19790.

However, failure to hold above 19300 may see a slide to test the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

