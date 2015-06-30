(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted down lower but managed to hold at the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel in place since in place since 16 October 2014 low (click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Key elements

The Index is now back to the expected upper limit consolidation range support at 20040.

The hourly RSI oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and remains above the trendline support.

The 20540/20700 gap resistance also coincides closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 24 June 2015 high to 30 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20040

Resistance: 20540 & 20700

Next support: 19870 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 20040 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to target 20540 with a maximum limit set at 20700.

However, failure to hold above 20040 is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for a slide to test the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 19870.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.