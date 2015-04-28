(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to break above its former short-term trendline resistance (now turns pull-back support, in dotted green as depicted in the above chart).

Earlier this morning, the Index has tested and staged a rebound from the pull-back support.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

The 20440 resistance is defined closely by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in brown) now stands at 19770.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19970

Resistance: 20240 & 20440

Next support: 19770

Conclusion

As long as the 19970 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential swing move up to retest the 23 April 2015 swing high at 20240 before targeting 20440.

However, failure to hold above 19970 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the medium term ascending channel support at 19970.

