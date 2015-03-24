(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways within a short-term ascending channel.

Key elements

Current price action is now at the lower boundary (support) of a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 19 March 2015 at 19600.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending (in dark blue) coincides with the intermediate term ascending channel’s upper boundary (in brown) at 19800/19900.

The 19800/19900 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19600

Resistance: 19800/19900

Next support: 19340/19290

Conclusion

The bullish trend remains intact. As long as the 19600 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential upside movement to target 19800/19900.

However, failure to hold above the 19600 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the weekly intermediate support at 19340/19290 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.