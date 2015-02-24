nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 24 feb potential decline below 18600 240412015
(Click to enlarge) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our target […]
(Click to enlarge) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our target […]
(Click to enlarge)
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our target at 18300/18600.
Pivot (key resistance): 18600
Support: 18390 & 18250/18230
Next resistance: 19190 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 18600 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline towards 18390 before 18250/18230.
On the other hand, a break above 18600 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to test the current weekly pivotal resistance at 19190 (Please click on this link to view our latest weekly outlook).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.