(Click to enlarge)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our target at 18300/18600.

Key elements

Current price action of the Index has reached the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 February 2015 at 18600.

The 18600 resistance also coincides with a Fibonacci cluster.

The hourly Stochastic has turned down from its overbought region and still has “room” for further downside potential before reaching its oversold region.

The lower boundary of the ascending channel stands at 18230 which also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 21 February 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 18600

Support: 18390 & 18250/18230

Next resistance: 19190 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 18600 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline towards 18390 before 18250/18230.

On the other hand, a break above 18600 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to test the current weekly pivotal resistance at 19190 (Please click on this link to view our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.