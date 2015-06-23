nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 23 june potential short term drop below 20850 resistance 742322015

  (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the former short-term range top in […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2015 12:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_22 Jun 2015

 

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the former short-term range top in place since 28 May 2015 as expected. Interestingly, it has rallied directly towards the medium term first upside target at 20850 as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is coming close to a significant resistance at 20850 which is also corresponds closely by the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 18 June 2015 low to 19 June 2015 low, a typical 3rd wave target on a smaller time scale (fractal) based on the Elliot Wave Principle and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters derived from a larger time scale (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • The pull-back support of the former range-top resistance (in dotted green) and short-term ascending channel breakout (in orange) stands at 20570/20500.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20850

Support: 20570/20500

Next resistance: 21360

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a short-term decline/consolidation below the 20850 daily pivotal resistance towards the 20570/20500 support within its medium term bullish trend.

However, a clearance above 20850 is likely the invalidate the short-term decline scenario to see the continuation of the upside movement to target the next resistance at 21360.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

