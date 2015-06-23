(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the former short-term range top in place since 28 May 2015 as expected. Interestingly, it has rallied directly towards the medium term first upside target at 20850 as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is coming close to a significant resistance at 20850 which is also corresponds closely by the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 18 June 2015 low to 19 June 2015 low, a typical 3 rd wave target on a smaller time scale (fractal) based on the Elliot Wave Principle and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters derived from a larger time scale (please click on this link

wave target on a smaller time scale (fractal) based on the Elliot Wave Principle and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters derived from a larger time scale The pull-back support of the former range-top resistance (in dotted green) and short-term ascending channel breakout (in orange) stands at 20570/20500.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20850

Support: 20570/20500

Next resistance: 21360

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a short-term decline/consolidation below the 20850 daily pivotal resistance towards the 20570/20500 support within its medium term bullish trend.

However, a clearance above 20850 is likely the invalidate the short-term decline scenario to see the continuation of the upside movement to target the next resistance at 21360.

