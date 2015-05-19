nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 19 may potential pull back first before new rise above 19830 62955
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) is now coming close to a short-term resistance at 20120 which […]
Pivot (key support): 19830
Resistance: 20120 & 20400/20440
Next support: 19450 (weekly pivotal support)
Below the 20120 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a pull-back first holding above the 19830 daily pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target 20400/20440 next.
However, a break below 19830 may invalidate the short-term bullish trend for a slide to test the 19450 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.