(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Japan 225 (

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index.

The Index is still evolving with a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 07 May 2015 low. The upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries of the Index stands at 20400/20440 and 19830 respectively.

The 20400/20440 resistance also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (please click on this link

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19830

Resistance: 20120 & 20400/20440

Next support: 19450 (weekly pivotal support)

Conclusion

Below the 20120 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a pull-back first holding above the 19830 daily pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target 20400/20440 next.

However, a break below 19830 may invalidate the short-term bullish trend for a slide to test the 19450 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.