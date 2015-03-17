(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and almost hit our lower limit of the expected 19470/19500 target zone (high of 19458 seen on 16 March 2015).

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel in place since 14 January 2015 at 19600.

Based on Elliot Wave principle, the standard 5 th wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection) from the 10 March 2015 low to 16 March 2015 low (as indicated in yellow boxes) stands at 19730 which confluences with upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel.

wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection) from the 10 March 2015 low to 16 March 2015 low (as indicated in yellow boxes) stands at 19730 which confluences with upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has “room” for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19320

Resistance: 19600/19730 & 19800 (weekly pivotal resistance)

Next support: 19090

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bullish for a potential final push up towards 19600/19730 with a maximum limit set at 19800. But do be cautious as we are approaching the weekly pivotal resistance zone of 19600/19800 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

However, a break below the 19320 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish trend for a deeper decline to test the next support at 19090 in the first instant.

