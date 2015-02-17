What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a pull-back towards the 17830 short-term support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has pull-backed from its 18100 swing high seen on 13 February 2015 and it is now at the lower boundary of the ascending channel (in orange).

The 17830 support also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci retracements from various degrees.

The upper limit of the ascending channel stands at around 18300 which is also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17830

Resistance: 18100 & 18300

Next support: 17700 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17830 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside to retest the 18100 swing high before targeting 18300.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 17830 may negate the bullish tone to see a further drift down to test the 17700 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.