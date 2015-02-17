nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 17 feb bullish trend remains intact above 17830 211172015

What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a pull-back towards the 17830 short-term support as expected. Please click on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2015 10:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (1 hour)-daily forecast 17 Feb 2015What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a pull-back towards the 17830 short-term support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has pull-backed from its 18100 swing high seen on 13 February 2015 and it is now at the lower boundary of the ascending channel (in orange).
  • The 17830 support also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci retracements from various degrees.
  • The upper limit of the ascending channel stands at around 18300 which is also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17830

Resistance: 18100 & 18300

Next support: 17700 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17830 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside to retest the 18100 swing high before targeting 18300.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 17830 may negate the bullish tone to see a further drift down to test the 17700 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.