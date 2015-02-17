nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 17 feb bullish trend remains intact above 17830 211172015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a pull-back towards the 17830 short-term support as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 17830
Resistance: 18100 & 18300
Next support: 17700 (weekly pivot)
As long as the daily pivotal support at 17830 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside to retest the 18100 swing high before targeting 18300.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 17830 may negate the bullish tone to see a further drift down to test the 17700 weekly pivotal support.
