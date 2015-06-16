(Click to enlarge chart)
What happened earlier
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways above the 20200 minor support.
Key elements
- The 20200 support also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement + 1.00 projection).
- The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.
- The short-term range top resistance in place since 28 May 2015 high is now at 20500
Key levels
Pivot (key support): 20200
Resistance: 20500
Next support: 20060 (weekly pivot) & 19800
Conclusion
As long as the 20200 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up towards its range top at 20500.
However, a crack below 20200 is likely to see a test on the 20060 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details). Only a clear break below 20060 is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.