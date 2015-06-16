(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways above the 20200 minor support.

Key elements

The 20200 support also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement + 1.00 projection).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.

The short-term range top resistance in place since 28 May 2015 high is now at 20500

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20200

Resistance: 20500

Next support: 20060 (weekly pivot) & 19800

Conclusion

As long as the 20200 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up towards its range top at 20500.

However, a crack below 20200 is likely to see a test on the 20060 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details). Only a clear break below 20060 is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 19800 in the first instance.