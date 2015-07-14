(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher as expected and almost met the lower limit of the intermediate resistance at 20450 (printed a high of 20425) as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to the 20570 resistance which confluences closely with the trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 June 2015, 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high @11am to 09 July 2015 low @8am and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 July 2015 low @8am to 10 July 2015 low @4am.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The 20120/20050 support zone coincides with the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 10 July 2015 low @4am to the current 14 July 2015 high @8am (typical wave 4 target based on the Elliot Wave Principal)

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20570

Support: 20120/20050

Next resistance: 20850/20960

Conclusion

As long as the 20570 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to shape a short-term decline to test the 20120/20050 support within a medium term (multi-week) potential bullish outlook.

However, a clearance above 20570 resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to see the continuation of the upside movement to target the 20850/20960 significant swing high.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.