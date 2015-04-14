(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to drift lower below the 20040/20080 resistance as expected.

Key elements

Price action has broken below the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dotted pink) now pull-back resistance at 20040/20080 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level which suggests limited upside potential (see 1 hour chart).

The 19700 support also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 06 April 2015 low to 10 April 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 19950

Pivot (key resistance): 20040/20080

Support: 19700 & 19600

Next resistance: 20220

Conclusion

As long as the 20040/20080 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to drift lower to target 19700 with a maximum limit set at the 19600 support.

However, a clearance above 20080 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend for an upside movement towards 20220 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.