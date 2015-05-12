nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 12 may potential push up above 1943019350 support 598802015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a recovery from the lower boundary (support) […]
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a recovery from the lower boundary (support) […]
Pivot (key support): 19430/19350
Resistance: 19780
Next support: 19030
As long as the 19430/19350 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the 19780 resistance.
On the other hand, a break below 19430/19350 may see a slide to retest the 19030 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.