Key elements

The Japan 225 (please refer to this link

The short-term support zone at 19430/19350 also corresponds with the 38.2%/50% of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 09 May 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has already dipped into the “extreme” oversold level which suggests limited downside potential for the Index.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19430/19350

Resistance: 19780

Next support: 19030

Conclusion

As long as the 19430/19350 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the 19780 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below 19430/19350 may see a slide to retest the 19030 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.