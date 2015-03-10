nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 10 mar bullish trend remains intact above 18720 301592015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our first target at 19000 before retreating. In addition, it has also managed to hold the 18720 daily pivotal support.
Intermediate support: 18810
Pivot (key support): 18720
Resistance: 19088 & 19190/19250
Next support: 18550/18500 (weekly pivotal support)
The short-term bullish trend remains intact as long as the 18720 daily pivotal support holds. The Index is likely to stage another round of potential upside movement to retest the 06 March 2015 swing high at 19088 before targeting 19190/19250 next.
On the other hand, a break below 18720 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the weekly pivotal support at 18500 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
