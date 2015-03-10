(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and hit our first target at 19000 before retreating. In addition, it has also managed to hold the 18720 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January is at 18720.

The 18720 support also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 04 March 2015 low to 06 March 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

The 19190/19250 is a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 18810

Pivot (key support): 18720

Resistance: 19088 & 19190/19250

Next support: 18550/18500 (weekly pivotal support)

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact as long as the 18720 daily pivotal support holds. The Index is likely to stage another round of potential upside movement to retest the 06 March 2015 swing high at 19088 before targeting 19190/19250 next.

On the other hand, a break below 18720 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the weekly pivotal support at 18500 (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.