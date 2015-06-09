(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20400 short-term support

Key elements

The Index has broken below the lower limit of the short-term range in place since 28 May 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 20400.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its overbought region.

The next support will be at 20110 also corresponds close to the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 14 May 2015 low to 28 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 20400

Support: 20110

Next resistance: 20600

Conclusion

The break below 20400 has opened up scope for further potential short-term decline to target 20110 next.

However, a break above the 20400 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a push up to retest the short-term range top at 20600.

