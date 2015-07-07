(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound and inched higher from the20060/19870 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests the Index may see a decline.

The significant short-term resistance will be at 20590/20660 which is the range top and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 24 June 2015 high @11am to 06 July 2015 low @12p.m

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20270

Resistance: 20590/20660

Next support: 20060/20040 (upper limit of weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggests a potential pull-back towards the 20270 daily pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 20590/20660 resistance within the medium term (1 to 3 weeks) sideways range configuration.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20270 is likely to see a slide to retest the upper limit of the significant weekly pivotal support at 20060/20040.

