Japan Index (1 hour)_07 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to break above the 19180 short-term upside trigger level and drifted up towards our expected target at 19580.

Key elements

  • Price action has started to evolve within a shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since the low of 01 April 2014.
  • The upper and lower boundaries of this shorter-term ascending channel stands at 19850 and 19360 respectively. Also, 19850 confluences with a Fibonacci projection level.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to the “extreme” overbought level with current price action right below the horizontal resistance at 19580 that has capped the Index twice on 27 March 2015 and 31 March 2015.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 19500

Pivot (key support): 19360

Resistance: 19580 & 19850

Next support: 19200

Conclusion

Below 19580, risk of a pull-back below first towards the intermediate support at 19500 with a maximum limit set at the 19360 daily pivotal support before another potential rally materialises to target 19850.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19360 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 19200.

