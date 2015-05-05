(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded as expected and hit our expected target at 19670/19760. Please click on this link for more details on our last daily outlook.

Note: Japan stock market (cash trading) will be closed for national holidays from 04 May (Mon) to 06 May 2015 (Wed). (Click link for details).

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside potential before reaching its “extreme” oversold level.

The 19950 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from its recent upmove from 01 May 2015 low to 05 May 2015 high

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 19780

Support: 19550

Next resistance: 20120

Conclusion

As long as the 19780 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a short-term decline to target 19550.

However, a break above 19780 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 20120.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.