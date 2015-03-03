(Click to enlarge)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed up as expected and almost met our expected short-term target at 1900 (printed a high of 18978 on yesterday’s morning session).

Key elements

Price action is now at the lower boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 10 February 2015 at 18700.

The 18700 support (lower boundary of the ascending channel) also coincides closely with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 10 February 2015 low to 02 March 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic has dipped into the oversold region.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 19190/19250 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see our latest weekly outlook, link

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18700

Resistance: 19000 & 19190/19250 (weekly resistance)

Next support: 18380/18300

Conclusion

The Index is likely to stage another round of potential upside movement to target 19000 before the weekly resistance at 19190/19250 as long as the 18700 daily pivotal support holds.

However, failure to hold above 18700 may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 18380/18300.

