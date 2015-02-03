nikkei 225 daily outlook for tues 03 feb further downside potential below 17700 146562015
What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has reacted off as expected at the upper limit of its “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration […]
What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has reacted off as expected at the upper limit of its “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has reacted off as expected at the upper limit of its “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration and declined towards our first short-term downside target at 17570. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 17700
Support: 17200
Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)
As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline towards 17200 in the first instance.
However, a break above 17700 may see a push up to retest the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 (please click on this link for this week outlook).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.