What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has reacted off as expected at the upper limit of its “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration and declined towards our first short-term downside target at 17570. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 17200 support confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 January 2015 low to the current 30 January 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance (in red) and still has “room” for further downside potential before reaching the significant support (in green).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17700

Support: 17200

Next resistance: 17860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 17700 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline towards 17200 in the first instance.

However, a break above 17700 may see a push up to retest the current weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 (please click on this link for this week outlook).

