(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher and broke above the former short-term trendline resistance now turns support (in dotted green).

The lower (support) boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 07 May 2015 stands at 20480 respectively.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% neutrality level.

The 20850 also corresponds closely with the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20480

Resistance: 20850

Next support: 20275 & 20110 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias and tighten the daily pivotal support to 20480 for a potential push up towards 20850.

However, a break below 20480 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 20275 and even the 20110 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.