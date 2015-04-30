(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plunged lower towards our expected target at 19500 without shaping any pull-back.

Note: Japan stock market (cash trading) will be closed for national holidays from 04 May (Mon) to 06 May 2015 (Wed). The market will be opened on 01 May 2015 (Friday). (Click link for details).

Key elements

The hourly candlestick has formed a bullish “Hammer” with a low of 19367.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now attempting to exit its oversold region.

The lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 16 October 2014 now stands at 19090.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 19360

Resistance: 19670/19760

Next support: 19090

Conclusion

As long as the 19360 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term rebound towards 19670/19760 resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19360 may trigger another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 19090 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.



