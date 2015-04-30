(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19770 daily pivotal support (lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel) and drifted lower.

This price action has invalidated our preferred short-term bullish scenario. Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.

Note (updated to rectify errors): Japan stock market (cash) will be closed for national holidays from 04 May (Mon) to 06 May 2015 (Wed). The market will be opened on 01 May 2015 (Friday). (Click link for details).

Key elements

The Index is now breaking below the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in dotted brown) in place since 14 January 2015 (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in dotted brown) now turns pull-back resistance at 19833 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 27 April 2015 high to the current 30 April 2015 low (see hourly chart).

The hourly Stochastic is now at its “extreme” oversold level which highlights the risk of an intermediate rebound (see hourly chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 19833

Pivot (key resistance): 19970

Support: 19500 (weekly pivot)

Next resistance: 20240 & 20440

Conclusion

The medium term bullish trend is now at risk as the price action is now breaking below the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel in place since 14 January 2015.

Observations from hourly Stochastic oscillator and current wave structure suggests that the Index may see a potential push up towards the pull-back resistance at 19833 with a maximum limit set at the 19970 daily pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to test the 19500 weekly pivotal support.

On the other hand, a break above 19970 is likely to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 20240 before 20440.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.