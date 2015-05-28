(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has surpassed the 20540 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the further pull-back scenario.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 07 May 2015 with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 20850 and 20300 respectively.

The 20300 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to the current 28 May 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20540

Resistance: 20850

Next support: 20300

Conclusion

As long as the 20540 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to continue its push up towards 20850.

However, a break below 20540 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 20300 which is also the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.