The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has surpassed the 20540 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the further pull-back scenario.
Pivot (key support): 20540
Resistance: 20850
Next support: 20300
As long as the 20540 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to continue its push up towards 20850.
However, a break below 20540 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 20300 which is also the lower boundary of the ascending channel.
