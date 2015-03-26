(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19600 daily pivotal support decisively, thus invalidated the expected push up.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel stands at 9140 which is also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 10 March 2015 low to 24 March 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances.

Key level

Pivot (key resistance): 19603

Support: 19340/19290 & 19140

Next resistance: 19800/19900

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bearish on the short-term. As long as the 19603 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a slide towards 19340/19290 before 9140.

However, a clearance above 19603 may invalidate the short-term bearish expectations for a potential rally to target 19800/19900 next.

Disclaimer

