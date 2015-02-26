(Click to enlarge)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower but held above the 18530 daily pivotal support as expected. Please click on this on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has pull-backed and reacted off the pull-back support of the former ascending channel (in orange) at 18530.

The 18530 pull-back support also corresponds with the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue).

The 18830/18900 is a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 18530

Resistance: 18830/18900

Next support: 18230

Conclusion

As long as the 18530 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target 18830/18900 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 18530 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 18230.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.