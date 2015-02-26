nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 26 feb maintain bullish bias above 18530 support 248422015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower but held above the 18530 daily pivotal support as expected. Please click on this on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 18530
Resistance: 18830/18900
Next support: 18230
As long as the 18530 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target 18830/18900 next.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 18530 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 18230.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.