nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 25 june bullish trend remains intact above 2054020500 support

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a pull-back after hitting the first medium term […]


June 25, 2015 12:07 PM
Japan Index (daily)_25 Jun 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_25 Jun 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a pull-back after hitting the first medium term target at 20850.

Key elements

  • Since the 18 June 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) and current price action has staged a rebound close to the lower boundary (support) of the channel (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 20540/20500 support (just below the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel) is the pull-back support of the former range top in place since 27 May 2015 high and also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 19 June 2015 low to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has just pierced above the 50% neutrality level and remains bullish above its trendline support (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 21360 significant resistance also coincides with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20540/20500

Resistance: 20940 & 21360

Next support: 20060

Conclusion

As long as the 20540/20500 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see the continuation of its medium term upside movement to retest 20940 before the significant resistance at 21360

However, failure to hold above 20540/20500 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 20060.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

