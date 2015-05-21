nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 21 may on sight towards 2040020440 before 20540 638712015

Japan Index (1 hour)_21 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher towards our expected target at 20400/20440.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to trade higher within an ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 07 May 2015 low.
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) now stands at 20540 which also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.
  • The short-term trendline support (in light green) joining the lows since 14 May 2015 is now at 20200.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has room (as depicted by the light blue box) for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 20200

Resistance: 20400/20440 & 20540

Next support: 19900/19830

Conclusion

During the early morning session, the Index is now coming close to our short-term upside target at 20400/20440 and technical elements remain positive. We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 20200 and remain bullish towards 20400/20440 before 20540.

On the other hand, a break below 20200 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19900/19830 which is also close to the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

