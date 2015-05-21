nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 21 may on sight towards 2040020440 before 20540 638712015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher towards our expected target at 20400/20440.
Pivot (key support): 20200
Resistance: 20400/20440 & 20540
Next support: 19900/19830
During the early morning session, the Index is now coming close to our short-term upside target at 20400/20440 and technical elements remain positive. We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 20200 and remain bullish towards 20400/20440 before 20540.
On the other hand, a break below 20200 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19900/19830 which is also close to the lower boundary of the ascending channel.
