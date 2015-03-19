nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 19 mar risk of decline below 1960019730 343062015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and almost hit the lower limit of our […]


March 19, 2015 10:21 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_19 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and almost hit the lower limit of our expected target zone of 19600/19730 (printed a high of 19598 in the overnight session).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Based on Elliot Wave principle, the Index is likely to have completed a five wave structure from the 10 March 2015 low to 19 March 2015 high.
  • The standard 5th wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection)  from the 10 March 2015 low to 16 March 2015 low (as indicated in yellow boxes) stands at 19730 which confluences closely with upper boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel at 19600.
  • The hourly RSI has flashed a bearish divergence signal and broke below the 50% level.

Key levels    

Pivot (key resistance): 19600/19730

Support: 19210 & 19100

Next resistance: 19800 & 20050

Conclusion

Technical elements have started to show exhaustion signals. As long as the 19600/19730 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline to target 19210 before 19100.

However, a break above 19730 may see a push up to test the 19800 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clear break (daily close) above 19800 is likely to see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend towards 20050 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Economic Calendar

