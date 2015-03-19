nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 19 mar risk of decline below 1960019730 343062015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and almost hit the lower limit of our […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and almost hit the lower limit of our […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and almost hit the lower limit of our expected target zone of 19600/19730 (printed a high of 19598 in the overnight session).
Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 19600/19730
Support: 19210 & 19100
Next resistance: 19800 & 20050
Technical elements have started to show exhaustion signals. As long as the 19600/19730 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline to target 19210 before 19100.
However, a break above 19730 may see a push up to test the 19800 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clear break (daily close) above 19800 is likely to see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend towards 20050 in the first instance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.